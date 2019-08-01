8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl; Kela 10 games, Garrett 8, Puig 3

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) looks to throw a punch as he is held back by a number of Pittsburgh Pirates players during a brawl in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Pirates won 11-4. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) less Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) looks to throw a punch as he is held back by a number of Pittsburgh Pirates players during a brawl in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on ... more Photo: Sam Greene, AP Photo: Sam Greene, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close 8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl; Kela 10 games, Garrett 8, Puig 3 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh pitcher Keone Kela has been suspended for 10 games, Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after a furious brawl between the Pirates and Reds.

Major League Baseball issued eight suspensions Thursday, two days after the fight at Great American Ball Park.

Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.

Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games, starting Thursday night when Cincinnati plays at Atlanta. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin Friday night when the Pirates host the New York Mets.

Puig was suspended for his aggressive actions on what turned out to be his last day with the Reds. The outfielder was later traded to Cleveland.

Pirates infielder José Osuna was suspended five games while Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick and Reds pitcher Jared Hughes each got three.

All of the suspended players were fined undisclosed amounts. Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin also were fined, as were several players on both teams for taking part in the brawl while on the injured list.

The NL Central rivals have a history of run-ins that included a fracas in April at PNC Park. MLB executive Joe Torre announced the penalties and said the incidents between the Reds and Pirates "remain a source of concern" and were reflected in the level of discipline imposed.

The Reds and Pirates next play on Aug. 23 at Pittsburgh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports