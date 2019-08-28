49ers RB Jerick McKinnon has setback in return from injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon had another setback in his return from a knee injury.

General manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday that McKinnon's return to practice the previous day was "not encouraging." Lynch says McKinnon's recovery regressed for the third time this summer as he has tried to get back on the field.

McKinnon tore his right ACL a week before the start of last season. He had a flare-up right before the start of training camp and began on the physically unable to perform list. McKinnon was activated on Aug. 6 and went through two light practices before another setback sidelined him for three weeks.

McKinnon returned again Tuesday but had another setback.

___

