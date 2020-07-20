2nd division game in Spain suspended after positive tests

MADRID (AP) — A decisive match between Deportivo La Coruña and Fuenlabrada in the second division of the Spanish league was postponed on Monday after some Fuenlabrada players tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday's entire final round had been in danger of being postponed but all of the other matches — which the league originally wanted to be played at the same time — would go on as scheduled.

The league — along with the Spanish soccer federation and the nation's sports council — said it was “the solution that best protected the health of players and the overall integrity of the competition.”

Fuenlabrada, based just south of Madrid, is trying to reach the promotion playoffs, while Deportivo — the 2000 Spanish league champion — is in danger of being relegated to the third division for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

The promotion playoffs, which were expected to begin on Thursday, will also have to be delayed. There was no date set for a new game between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada.

The Spanish league did not say how many Fuenlabrada players or club members tested positive. The club said no one who tested positive showed symptoms of the disease.

Cádiz and Huesca already secured promotion to the top flight. They are still fighting for the second-division title.

Spain was one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus. The pandemic had been under control but some surges of new cases have been reported recently.

