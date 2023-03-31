Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

2023 Texas Rangers Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt
Catchers
18 Garver, Mitch R R 01-15-1991 6-1 220
28 Heim, Jonah B R 06-27-1995 6-4 220
55 Huff, Sam R R 01-14-1998 6-5 240
Infielders
74 Acuña, Luisangel R R 03-12-2002 5-10 155
6 Jung, Josh R R 02-12-1998 6-2 215
30 Lowe, Nathaniel L R 07-07-1995 6-4 220
13 Miller, Brad L R 10-18-1989 6-2 195
71 Ornelas, Jonathan R R 05-26-2000 6-1 178
5 Seager, Corey L R 04-27-1994 6-4 215
2 Semien, Marcus R R 09-17-1990 6-0 195
Outfielders
20 Duran, Ezequiel R R 05-22-1999 5-11 185
53 García, Adolis R R 03-02-1993 6-1 205
4 Grossman, Robbie B L 09-16-1989 6-0 209
67 Harris, Dustin L R 07-08-1999 6-2 185
16 Jankowski, Travis L R 06-15-1991 6-2 190
47 Smith, Josh H. L R 08-07-1997 5-10 172
3 Taveras, Leody B R 09-08-1998 6-2 195
8 Thompson, Bubba R R 06-09-1998 6-1 180
Pitchers
68 Barlow, Joe R R 09-28-1995 6-2 210
46 Burke, Brock L L 08-04-1996 6-4 210
48 deGrom, Jacob L R 06-19-1988 6-4 180
33 Dunning, Dane R R 12-20-1994 6-4 225
17 Eovaldi, Nathan R R 02-13-1990 6-2 217
22 Gray, Jon R R 11-05-1991 6-4 225
44 Heaney, Andrew L L 06-05-1991 6-2 200
52 Hearn, Taylor L L 08-30-1994 6-6 230
72 Hernández, Jonathan R R 07-06-1996 6-3 190
36 x-Howard, Spencer R R 07-28-1996 6-3 210
21 Kennedy, Ian R R 12-19-1984 6-0 210
78 Kent, Zak R R 02-24-1998 6-3 208
32 King, John L L 09-14-1994 6-2 215
25 Leclerc, José R R 12-19-1993 6-0 195
59 y-Martin, Brett L L 04-28-1995 6-4 200
23 y-Odorizzi, Jake R R 03-27-1990 6-2 190
49 y-Otto, Glenn R R 03-11-1996 6-3 240
54 Pérez, Martín L L 04-04-1991 6-0 200
50 Ragans, Cole L L 12-12-1997 6-4 190
57 Rodríguez, Yerry R R 10-15-1997 6-2 198
66 x-Sborz, Josh R R 12-17-1993 6-3 215
51 Smith, Will R L 07-10-1989 6-5 255
70 Vanasco, Ricky R R 10-13-1998 6-3 180
76 White, Owen R R 08-09-1999 6-3 170
60 Winn, Cole R R 11-25-1999 6-2 190
More for you

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

Written By