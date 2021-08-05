Skip to main content
Sports

2022 Tampa Bay Rays Schedule

The Associated Press

March 31 at Boston

April 2 at Boston

April 3 at Boston

April 4 at Toronto

April 5 at Toronto

April 6 at Toronto

April 8 Baltimore

April 9 Baltimore

April 10 Baltimore

April 11 Oakland

April 12 Oakland

April 13 Oakland

April 14 Oakland

April 15 at Chicago White Sox

April 16 at Chicago White Sox

April 17 at Chicago White Sox

April 18 at Chicago Cubs

April 19 at Chicago Cubs

April 20 at Chicago Cubs

April 22 Boston

April 23 Boston

April 24 Boston

April 26 Seattle

April 27 Seattle

April 28 Seattle

April 29 Minnesota

April 30 Minnesota

May 1 Minnesota

May 2 at Oakland

May 3 at Oakland

May 4 at Oakland

May 5 at Seattle

May 6 at Seattle

May 7 at Seattle

May 8 at Seattle

May 9 at L.A. Angels

May 10 at L.A. Angels

May 11 at L.A. Angels

May 13 Toronto

May 14 Toronto

May 15 Toronto

May 16 Detroit

May 17 Detroit

May 18 Detroit

May 20 at Baltimore

May 21 at Baltimore

May 22 at Baltimore

May 24 Miami

May 25 Miami

May 26 N.Y. Yankees

May 27 N.Y. Yankees

May 28 N.Y. Yankees

May 29 N.Y. Yankees

May 30 at Texas

May 31 at Texas

June 1 at Texas

June 2 at Texas

June 3 Chicago White Sox

June 4 Chicago White Sox

June 5 Chicago White Sox

June 7 St. Louis

June 8 St. Louis

June 9 St. Louis

June 10 at Minnesota

June 11 at Minnesota

June 12 at Minnesota

June 14 at N.Y. Yankees

June 15 at N.Y. Yankees

June 16 at N.Y. Yankees

June 17 at Baltimore

June 18 at Baltimore

June 19 at Baltimore

June 20 N.Y. Yankees

June 21 N.Y. Yankees

June 22 N.Y. Yankees

June 24 Pittsburgh

June 25 Pittsburgh

June 26 Pittsburgh

June 28 Milwaukee

June 29 Milwaukee

June 30 at Toronto

July 1 at Toronto

July 2 at Toronto

July 3 at Toronto

July 4 at Boston

July 5 at Boston

July 6 at Boston

July 8 at Cincinnati

July 9 at Cincinnati

July 10 at Cincinnati

July 11 Boston

July 12 Boston

July 13 Boston

July 14 Boston

July 15 Baltimore

July 16 Baltimore

July 17 Baltimore

July 22 at Kansas City

July 23 at Kansas City

July 24 at Kansas City

July 25 at Baltimore

July 26 at Baltimore

July 27 at Baltimore

July 28 at Baltimore

July 29 Cleveland

July 30 Cleveland

July 31 Cleveland

Aug. 2 Toronto

Aug. 3 Toronto

Aug. 4 at Detroit

Aug. 5 at Detroit

Aug. 6 at Detroit

Aug. 7 at Detroit

Aug. 9 at Milwaukee

Aug. 10 at Milwaukee

Aug. 12 Baltimore

Aug. 13 Baltimore

Aug. 14 Baltimore

Aug. 15 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 16 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 17 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 18 Kansas City

Aug. 19 Kansas City

Aug. 20 Kansas City

Aug. 21 Kansas City

Aug. 22 L.A. Angels

Aug. 23 L.A. Angels

Aug. 24 L.A. Angels

Aug. 25 L.A. Angels

Aug. 26 at Boston

Aug. 27 at Boston

Aug. 28 at Boston

Aug. 30 at Miami

Aug. 31 at Miami

Sept. 2 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 3 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 4 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 5 Boston

Sept. 6 Boston

Sept. 7 Boston

Sept. 9 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 10 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 11 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 12 at Toronto

Sept. 13 at Toronto

Sept. 14 at Toronto

Sept. 16 Texas

Sept. 17 Texas

Sept. 18 Texas

Sept. 19 Houston

Sept. 20 Houston

Sept. 21 Houston

Sept. 22 Toronto

Sept. 23 Toronto

Sept. 24 Toronto

Sept. 25 Toronto

Sept. 27 at Cleveland

Sept. 28 at Cleveland

Sept. 29 at Cleveland

Sept. 30 at Houston

Oct. 1 at Houston

Oct. 2 at Houston