2021 Washington Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
1 DeAndre Carter WR 5-8 188 04-10-1993 6 Sacramento State
2 Dyami Brown WR 6-0 195 11-01-1999 0 North Carolina
3 Joey Slye K 5-11 213 04-10-1996 2 Virginia Tech
4 Taylor Heinicke QB 6-1 210 03-15-1993 6 Old Dominion
5 Tress Way P 6-1 220 04-18-1990 8 Oklahoma
6 Kyle Shurmur QB 6-4 225 11-06-1996 2 Vanderbilt
8 Kyle Allen QB 6-3 210 03-08-1996 3 Houston
10 Curtis Samuel WR 5-11 195 08-11-1996 4 Ohio State
11 Cam Sims WR 6-5 220 01-06-1996 3 Alabama
13 Adam Humphries WR 5-11 195 06-24-1993 6 Clemson
14 Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 6-2 221 11-24-1982 16 Harvard
15 Dax Milne WR 6-0 190 06-23-1999 0 BYU
17 Terry McLaurin WR 6-0 210 09-15-1995 2 Ohio State
18 Antonio Gandy-Golden WR 6-4 220 04-11-1998 1 Liberty
19 Marken Michel WR 5-11 191 07-06-1993 5 Massachusetts
20 Bobby McCain CB 5-9 196 08-18-1993 6 Memphis
22 Deshazor Everett SAF 6-0 203 02-22-1992 6 Texas A&M
23 William Jackson III CB 6-0 189 10-27-1992 5 Houston
24 Antonio Gibson RB 6-2 220 06-23-1998 1 Memphis
25 Benjamin St-Juste DB 6-3 200 09-08-1997 0 Minnesota
26 Landon Collins SAF 6-0 218 01-10-1994 6 Alabama
29 Kendall Fuller CB 5-11 198 02-13-1995 5 Virginia Tech
30 Troy Apke SAF 6-1 206 04-11-1995 3 Penn State
31 Kamren Curl SAF 6-2 198 03-31-1999 1 Arkansas
32 Jaret Patterson RB 5-8 195 12-23-1999 0 Buffalo
34 Darryl Roberts CB 6-0 190 11-26-1990 6 Marshall
34 Wendell Smallwood RB 5-10 208 01-20-1994 5 West Virginia
35 Torry McTyer CB 5-11 188 04-10-1995 4 UNLV
36 Danny Johnson CB 5-9 190 11-17-1995 3 Southern U.
37 Corn Elder CB 5-10 185 10-09-1994 4 Miami (FL)
39 Jeremy Reaves DB 5-11 200 08-29-1996 3 South Alabama
41 J.D. McKissic RB 5-10 195 08-15-1993 5 Arkansas State
45 De'Jon Harris LB 6-0 245 11-01-1997 1 Arkansas
47 Khaleke Hudson LB 6-0 220 12-06-1997 1 Michigan
48 Darrick Forrest SAF 6-0 200 05-22-1999 0 Cincinnati
50 Jared Norris LB 6-1 238 07-19-1993 5 Utah
51 David Mayo LB 6-2 240 08-08-1993 6 Texas State
52 Jamin Davis LB 6-4 232 12-12-1998 0 Kentucky
53 Jon Bostic LB 6-1 245 05-05-1991 8 Florida
54 Camaron Cheeseman LS 6-4 237 04-26-1998 0 Michigan
55 Cole Holcomb LB 6-1 240 07-30-1996 2 North Carolina
56 William Bradley-King DE 6-3 254 12-22-1997 0 Baylor
57 Bunmi Rotimi DE 6-3 273 07-16-1995 3 Old Dominion
58 Shaka Toney DE 6-2 238 01-08-1998 0 Penn State
59 Jordan Kunaszyk LB 6-3 235 10-15-1996 2 California
60 Keith Ismael C 6-3 310 07-25-1998 1 San Diego State
61 Zack Bailey G 6-5 299 11-08-1995 2 South Carolina
61 Jon Toth C 6-5 308 02-11-1994 4 Kentucky
62 Gabe Wright DT 6-3 305 04-03-1992 6 Auburn
63 Beau Benzschawel G 6-6 300 09-10-1995 2 Wisconsin
64 David Bada DT 6-4 293 05-24-1995 1
66 David Steinmetz T 6-8 321 03-01-1995 3 Purdue
69 Tyler Larsen C 6-4 335 07-08-1991 7 Utah State
71 Wes Schweitzer G 6-4 300 09-11-1993 5 San Jose State
72 Charles Leno Jr. T 6-3 302 10-09-1991 7 Boise State
73 Chase Roullier C 6-4 312 08-23-1993 4 Wyoming
74 Nolan Laufenberg G 6-3 212 03-25-1999 0 Air Force
75 Brandon Scherff G 6-5 315 12-26-1991 6 Iowa
76 Sam Cosmi OL 6-6 309 02-16-1999 0 Texas
77 Saahdiq Charles T 6-4 322 07-26-1999 1 LSU
78 Cornelius Lucas T 6-8 327 07-18-1991 7 Kansas State
79 Ereck Flowers T 6-6 330 04-25-1994 6 Miami (FL)
80 Sammis Reyes TE 6-5 260 10-19-1995 0 Loyola (NO)
82 Logan Thomas TE 6-6 250 07-01-1991 7 Virginia Tech
83 Ricky Seals-Jones TE 6-5 243 03-15-1995 4 Texas A&M
84 Kelvin Harmon WR 6-2 215 12-15-1996 2 North Carolina State
87 John Bates TE 6-6 259 11-06-1997 0 Boise State
88 Temarrick Hemingway TE 6-5 245 07-30-1993 5 South Carolina State
90 Montez Sweat DE 6-6 262 09-04-1996 2 Mississippi State
92 Daniel Wise DT 6-3 285 01-16-1996 2 Kansas
93 Jonathan Allen DT 6-3 300 01-16-1995 4 Alabama
94 Daron Payne DT 6-3 320 05-27-1997 3 Alabama
95 Casey Toohill DE 6-5 254 08-21-1996 1 Stanford
96 James Smith-Williams DE 6-4 265 07-29-1997 1 North Carolina State
97 Tim Settle DT 6-3 308 07-11-1997 3 Virginia Tech
98 Matt Ioannidis DT 6-3 310 01-11-1994 5 Temple
99 Chase Young DE 6-5 264 04-14-1999 1 Ohio State
