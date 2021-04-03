2021 St. Louis Cardinals Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt Catchers 47 Herrera, Iván R R 06-01-2000 5-11 220 7 Knizner, Andrew R R 02-03-1995 6-1 225 4 Molina, Yadier R R 07-13-1982 5-11 225 41 Sánchez, Ali R R 01-20-1997 6-1 200 Infielders 28 Arenado, Nolan R R 04-16-1991 6-2 215 13 Carpenter, Matt L R 11-26-1985 6-4 210 11 DeJong, Paul R R 08-02-1993 6-0 205 19 Edman, Tommy B R 05-09-1995 5-10 180 46 Goldschmidt, Paul R R 09-10-1987 6-3 220 34 Nogowski, John R L 01-05-1993 6-0 245 63 Sosa, Edmundo R R 03-06-1996 6-0 210 Outfielders 48 Bader, Harrison R R 06-03-1994 6-0 210 3 Carlson, Dylan B L 10-23-1998 6-2 205 0 Dean, Austin R R 10-14-1993 6-0 215 27 O'Neill, Tyler R R 06-22-1995 5-11 200 35 Thomas, Lane R R 08-23-1995 6-0 185 26 Williams, Justin L R 08-20-1995 6-1 235 Pitchers 92 Cabrera, Génesis L L 10-10-1996 6-2 180 61 Elledge, Seth R R 05-20-1996 6-3 240 44 Fernández, Junior R R 03-02-1997 6-3 215 22 Flaherty, Jack R R 10-15-1995 6-4 225 Flores Jr., Bernardo L L 08-23-1995 6-4 190 65 Gallegos, Giovanny R R 08-14-1991 6-2 215 53 Gant, John R R 08-06-1992 6-4 200 56 Helsley, Ryan R R 07-18-1994 6-2 230 12 Hicks, Jordan R R 09-06-1996 6-2 220 43 Hudson, Dakota R R 09-15-1994 6-5 215 33 Kim, Kwang Hyun L L 07-22-1988 6-2 195 18 Martínez, Carlos R R 09-21-1991 6-0 200 39 Mikolas, Miles R R 08-23-1988 6-4 230 21 Miller, Andrew L L 05-21-1985 6-7 200 59 Oviedo, Johan R R 03-02-1998 6-5 245 32 Ponce de Leon, Daniel R R 01-16-1992 6-3 200 49 Quezada, Johan R R 08-25-1994 6-9 255 29 Reyes, Alex R R 08-29-1994 6-4 220 55 Rondón, Angel R R 12-01-1997 6-1 205 50 Wainwright, Adam R R 08-30-1981 6-7 230 30 Webb, Tyler L L 07-20-1990 6-5 240 38 Whitley, Kodi R R 02-21-1995 6-3 220 40 Woodford, Jake R R 10-28-1996 6-4 215 x-15-day DL y-60-day DL More for youSportsImmaturity, Paige Bueckers and next season: Geno Auriemma...By Dan BrechlinSportsDid Arizona's coach use middle finger after beating...By Paul Doyle