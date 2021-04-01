Skip to main content
2021 Pittsburgh Pirates Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt
Catchers
5 Perez, Michael L R 08-07-1992 5-10 195
58 Stallings, Jacob R R 12-22-1989 6-5 215
Infielders
64 Castro, Rodolfo B R 05-21-1999 6-0 200
61 Cruz, Oneil L R 10-04-1998 6-7 215
24 Evans, Phillip R R 09-10-1992 5-10 215
26 Frazier, Adam L R 12-14-1991 5-10 180
2 González, Erik R R 08-31-1991 6-3 205
13 Hayes, Ke'Bryan R R 01-28-1997 5-10 205
19 Moran, Colin L R 10-01-1992 6-4 220
27 Newman, Kevin R R 08-04-1993 6-0 185
Outfielders
6 Alford, Anthony R R 07-20-1994 6-1 210
95 Fowler, Dustin L L 12-29-1994 6-0 198
14 Oliva, Jared R R 11-27-1995 6-2 205
25 Polanco, Gregory L L 09-14-1991 6-5 235
10 Reynolds, Bryan B R 01-27-1995 6-3 205
3 Tucker, Cole B R 07-03-1996 6-3 205
Pitchers
31 Anderson, Tyler L L 12-30-1989 6-2 213
38 Bashlor, Tyler R R 04-16-1993 6-0 195
51 Bednar, David L R 10-10-1994 6-1 249
43 Brault, Steven L L 04-29-1992 6-0 195
34 Brubaker, JT R R 11-17-1993 6-3 185
53 Cahill, Trevor R R 03-01-1988 6-4 223
49 y-Cederlind, Blake R R 01-04-1996 6-4 205
59 Contreras, Roansy R R 11-07-1999 6-0 175
30 Crick, Kyle L R 11-30-1992 6-4 225
29 Crowe, Wil R R 09-09-1994 6-2 228
35 y-Davis, Austin L L 02-03-1993 6-4 230
45 Feliz, Michael R R 06-28-1993 6-4 240
32 Hartlieb, Geoff R R 12-09-1993 6-5 240
54 Howard, Sam R L 03-05-1993 6-4 190
23 Keller, Mitch R R 04-04-1996 6-2 210
67 Kranick, Max R R 07-21-1997 6-3 215
39 Kuhl, Chad R R 09-10-1992 6-3 210
36 Mears, Nick R R 10-07-1996 6-2 200
57 Oviedo, Luis R R 05-15-1999 6-5 235
44 Ponce, Cody R R 04-25-1994 6-6 255
62 Poppen, Sean R R 03-15-1994 6-3 205
88 Rodríguez, Richard R R 03-04-1990 6-4 220
37 Santana, Edgar R R 10-16-1991 6-2 195
72 y-Soriano, José R R 10-20-1998 6-3 220
46 Stratton, Chris R R 08-22-1990 6-2 205
56 Underwood Jr., Duane R R 07-20-1994 6-2 210
50 Yajure, Miguel R R 05-01-1998 6-1 175

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL