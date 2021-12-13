2021 AP All-America Team, List

The 2021 Associated Press All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters. FIRST TEAM OFFENSE Quarterback \u2014 Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama. Running backs \u2014 Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State. Tackles \u2014 Ikem Ekwonu, sophomore, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky. Guards \u2014Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College. Center \u2014 Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa. Tight end \u2014 Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State. Receivers \u2014 Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama. All-purpose player \u2014 Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State. Kicker \u2014 Jake Moody, senior, Michigan. DEFENSE Edge rushers \u2014 Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon. Linemen \u2014 Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M. Linebackers \u2014 Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah. Cornerbacks \u2014 Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn. Safeties \u2014 Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor. Defensive back \u2014 Marcus Jones, senior, Houston. Punter \u2014 Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State. SECOND TEAM OFFENSE Quarterback \u2014 Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh. Running backs \u2014 Sean Tucker, freshman, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri. Tackles \u2014 Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State. Guards \u2014 Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State. Center \u2014 Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College. Tight end \u2014 Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia. Receivers \u2014 Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky. All-purpose player \u2014 Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech. Kicker \u2014 Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State. DEFENSE Edge rushers \u2014Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State. Linemen \u2014 Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State. Linebackers \u2014 Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan. Cornerbacks \u2014 Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja\u2019Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina. Safeties \u2014 Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame. Defensive back \u2014 JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska. Punter \u2014 Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers. THIRD TEAM OFFENSE Quarterback \u2014 C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State. Running backs \u2014 Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA. Tackles \u2014 Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette. Guards \u2014Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin. Center \u2014 Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri. Tight end \u2014 Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame. Receivers \u2014 Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State. All-purpose player \u2014 Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State. Kicker \u2014 Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa. DEFENSE Edge rushers \u2014 Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi. Linemen \u2014 Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue. Linebackers \u2014 Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army. Cornerbacks \u2014 Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington. Safeties \u2014 Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia. Defensive back \u2014 Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State. Punter \u2014 Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State. ___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at https:\/\/twitter.com\/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http:\/\/www.appodcasts.com ___ More AP college football: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/college-football and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP\u2019s college football newsletter: https:\/\/apnews.com\/cfbtop25