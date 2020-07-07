2020 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Spring Training
July 18 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
July 19 Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
July 20 at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
|Regular Season
July 24 Miami, 7:05 p.m.
July 25 Miami, 4:05 p.m.
July 26 Miami, 1:05 p.m.
July 27 N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
July 28 N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
July 29 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
July 30 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
July 31 at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Aug. 1 at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Aug. 4 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 6 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 7 Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 8 Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 9 Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 10 Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 11 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 12 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 13 Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Aug. 14 N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 15 N.Y. Mets, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 16 N.Y. Mets, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 28 Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29 Atlanta, 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 30 Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Aug. 31 Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 1 Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 2 Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 3 Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 4 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 7 at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 Boston, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 9 Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15 N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 16 N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 17 N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 18 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 19 Toronto, 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 20 Toronto, TBD
Sept. 21 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.