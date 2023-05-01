Ridgefield Arts Watch column for May 2023

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.

Film lovers—this is your month! The highly anticipated Ridgefield Independent Film Festival returns for its eighth annual run from May 18-22 . Helmed this year by Joanne Hudson, the founder of RIFF, who returns after a hiatus of three years, it promises to be a movie buff’s delight. Forty-six films accompanied by panel discussions, special events, and parties will be screened across Ridgefield’s most iconic institutions: the Prospector Theater, Keeler Tavern, the Library, and the Ridgefield Theater Barn over the course of four days.

The party kicks off at the Playhouse on May 18 at 7 p.m. with a screening of “A Little White Lie” followed by a Q&A with filmmakers and a reception. Directed by Michael Maren, the film stars Kate Hudson and Michael Shannon and is adapted from the novel, “Shriver” by Ridgefield resident, Chris Belden. RIFF’s mission “to make the world a more compassionate place through the sharing of stories through cinema” is borne out in the selection of films, film shorts, and documentaries it will be screening.

Not to be missed is RIFF’s special focus this year on Iranian Cinema—a variety of feature films and documentary and cinema shorts will be showcased, including Mohsen Seraji’s “For the Sake of Ava,” a comedy, and Sayed Mayahy’s “Game Over,” a documentary short. Complementing RIFF 2023 will be the Library’s special exhibit titled "still / motion" curated by Spencer Eldridge. Curated from film stills of the RIFF’s Official Selections, "still / motion" shows the close relationship between the language of painting and film making to celebrate “the art and mystery of the picture within the picture within picture.”

If you haven’t yet had a chance to watch “Crazy Rich Asians,” a global blockbuster of 2018, do watch it now; it is being screened at the Playhouse as part of its Diversity series. A romantic comedy, the film introduces American audiences to contemporary Asia and is testament to the rapidly expanding influence of Asian culture. Other film screenings include the cultural sensation of 1978, “Grease,” on the occasion of its 45th anniversary.

The Playhouse is making a party of it and invites you to come dressed in your best 50s look. On a more thought provoking note, the Playhouse will also be screening noted film director Oliver Stone’s new film, “Nuclear Now.” “Nuclear Now” makes a compelling argument about the efficiency and safety of nuclear energy to combat climate change caused by fossil fuels. It delves into the popular resistance to, and fears of, using nuclear energy, while pointing us toward a future where nuclear power can be used safely as a realistic solution to our energy needs. In a familiar whiff of conspiracy theories that underlie his films “JFK “and “Snowden,” “Nuclear Now” attributes the popular aversion to nuclear power to the long-term PR campaign to scare the public funded in part by coal and oil interests.

Now that warmer weather finds us outdoors, it might be a good idea to get informed on the dangers of Lyme disease, always a concern here in Connecticut. On May 8, the Playhouse will screen “The Quiet Epidemic” about a young girl young girl from Brooklyn and a Duke University scientist

both diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease. The film begins as a patient story and evolves into an investigation that uncovers a paper trail of suppressed scientific research that reveals why ticks-and their diseases-have been allowed to spread quietly around the globe.

The Library, in collaboration with Lyme Connection, is hosting an author talk with Ross Douthat to discuss his book, “The Deep Places,” which details the struggles faced by many Lyme patients as they seek a proper diagnosis and appropriate medical care. Like the film, “Quiet Epidemic,” it explores the controversies that surround tick-borne diseases, the blind spots of modern medicine, and the strength and courage needed to reclaim one’s health.

In other news, ACT of Connecticut will stage, “The Secret Garden,” from May 18- June 11, their final production of the 2022-2023 season. An adaptation of the unforgettable classic novel by Francis Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden,” was one of Broadway’s most successful musicals

when it debuted in 1991. “The Secret Garden,” “possesses one of the most glorious scores ever to hit Broadway. “The Secret Garden” is a family friendly, yet extremely sophisticated production which tells the story of eleven-year-old Mary Lennox, orphaned in India, and her return to Yorkshire

to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald and his son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons Mary with haunting melodies and the spirits from her past who guide her through her new life.”

These are just a select few of the art events in town. There is lots more by way of performance artists, art workshops, concerts, and numerous galas and fundraisers. The RAC, for instance, will be hosting its annual “Behind the Scenes” event on May 11, where we honor the numerous individuals who make the arts events in town possible. This year “Behind the Scenes” will also include the first honorees of the inaugural Ridgefield Economic & Community Development Commission’s Cultural District Award. For more information on these, and other events check out the websites of all these organizations