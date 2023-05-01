Ridgefield Arts Watch column for May 2023

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.
Film lovers—this is your month! The highly anticipated Ridgefield Independent Film Festival returns for its eighth annual run from May 18-22 . Helmed this year by Joanne Hudson, the founder of RIFF, who returns after a hiatus of three years, it promises to be a movie buff’s delight. Forty-six films accompanied by panel discussions, special events, and parties will be screened across Ridgefield’s most iconic institutions: the Prospector Theater, Keeler Tavern, the Library, and the Ridgefield Theater Barn over the course of four days.