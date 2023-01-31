Ridgefield Arts Council celebrates town's art organizations with arts and culture events

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.
“If music be the food of love, play on” as Shakespeare said, then you’re in luck because there’s plenty of music in different genres on offer this Valentine’s month. The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Yuga Cohler presents "Destiny" at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Feb. 8 featuring acclaimed pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton who will perform Czerny’s "Concerto for Four Hands."