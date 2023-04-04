Ridgefield Arts Council: Arts & culture events

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.

The flowering trees are yet to bloom but the crocuses, daffodils and grape hyacinths are out in full force cheering up even the dullest of souls, belying T. S. Eliot’s oft quoted lines about April being the “cruelest month.” Contrary to the “Spring forward” mood of the season, nostalgia about the popular music bands and stars of decades past seems to be the dominant note in the musical events on schedule for April.

If you were a fan of Led Zeppelin, Phil Collins, Queen, or Judy Garland, you will be spoiled for choice at the Ridgefield Playhouse. On April 11 and 12, you can indulge in your love for one of the most iconic rock bands of all time as Gary Mullen recreates the sound, look and showmanship of Freddy Mercury and Queen in “One Night of Queen.” “Hello, I Must Be Going” offers you the opportunity to hear two decades of the hit songs of Phil Collins sung by Alfio Caserto and his band. And I do hope you had the opportunity to catch Get the Led Out, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” on April 1 to hear the legendary Led Zeppelin’s blockbuster numbers “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Dazed and Confused” and the iconic “Stairway to Heaven” recreated for you.

For more classical fare, the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra presents Ascension on April 22 at the High School Auditorium. The concert which will feature a varied set of three musical compositions: Brahms Symphony No. 3, Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration” and a contemporary composition by Missy Mazoli, “River Rouge Transfiguration.” If music is not your fancy and you are in the mood for some lighthearted social commentary, I hope had a chance to hear Fran Lebowitz’ at the Playhouse on April 2. Now 72, Lebowitz’s unique voice— witty, acerbic and unfiltered—has never been more pertinent as we struggle with a breakdown of civil discourse in our public sphere.

Perusing April’s programming at the Ridgefield Library, I was struck by just how many events were organized on sewing, embroidery, and felting, including ARTalk with Tom Grotta: “Contemporary Art Textiles and Fiber Sculpture” scheduled for April 16. For over thirty years, Grottas’s browngrotta arts has been driven by the mission to promote contemporary art textiles and fiber sculpture through exhibitions, lectures, and publications.

Textile and Fiber arts are enjoying a renaissance moment as there are a plethora of exhibitions organized around this medium in the region, and in the larger art world in general. Textiles have always been a critical form of storytelling as attested by the raced, gendered and classed legacy of weaving and quilting traditions. Take for instance, the current exhibition of Hungama Amiri’s work at the Aldrich which underscores the fact that textile art has typically been practiced by subaltern artists and people of color for whom textiles are a medium that has historically been overlooked by art institutions and the public.

On a related note, Keeler Tavern is offering the opportunity to explore the museum’s collection of different kinds of weaving techniques. A quick search of their online holdings revealed a bill of sales for linens, brocades, and calico from a New York merchant selling “European and India goods” revealing both the circulation of, and appreciation of textiles from master weavers from distant shores. As part of its First Sundays series, Keeler

Tavern is also offering the hands on opportunity to learn how to practice weaving yourself.

April 22 is Earth Day, and the Library has organized an Earth Day Poetry celebration featuring four Connecticut poets in “Praise this Place” on April 18. If you wished to learn more about sustainability and ways to be environmentally friendly, you may wish to attend Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (RACE)’s Earth Day exposition which will educate us topics ranging from electric vehicle charging and solar panels to composting and planting pollinator pathways, and more.

Finally, should you be just looking to interact with other arts minded people, the Ridgefield Art Council is organizing a “GENERATOR” on April 27 at the RPAC Gallery that will feature local musician Barrett W. Jones. Barrett is a songwriter and performer who has been making music for decades in styles ranging from rock to experimental to folk. This is a fundraising event for the RAC’s annual arts scholarship for graduating seniors. The deadline for applications is April 24.

These are just a select few of the art events in town. For more information on these, and other events check out the websites of all these organizations.