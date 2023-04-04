Ridgefield Arts Council: Arts & culture events

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.
The flowering trees are yet to bloom but the crocuses, daffodils and grape hyacinths are out in full force cheering up even the dullest of souls, belying T. S. Eliot’s oft quoted lines about April being the “cruelest month.” Contrary to the “Spring forward” mood of the season, nostalgia about the popular music bands and stars of decades past seems to be the dominant note in the musical events on schedule for April.