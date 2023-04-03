Letter: Resident against proposed state bill allowing non-residents to come to CT for an abortion

To the Editor:

Occidimus Infantes

Connecticut has one of the nation’s most liberal abortion laws, allowing an abortion to be performed up to the age of viability, commonly held to be 24 weeks. Although laws vary considerably, most countries (with exceptions) limit abortions to 20 weeks, the United States being one of six countries that does not. If you think that abortion should be legal and want to make the argument that it’s OK under certain circumstances – for the mother’s convenience, wrong gender, possible birth defects – you may, but you cannot pretend that it does not end a human life. Many people feel very strongly that we should not extinguish life in the womb and would like to change the law. Connecticut, however, has now sunk to a new low.

In the January session of the Connecticut General Assembly, bill HB 6618 was raised. This bill would allow people with limited income from states that have more restrictive abortion laws to come to our state to get an abortion, and we would pay for it. Then, The Commissioner of Social Services … shall apply for a waiver under Section 1115 of the Social Security Act and any other federal approval required to secure federal financial reimbursement for the cost of such care and services (from the text of the bill). So our state legislators want us to pay for abortions for people that don’t live here or pay any taxes, then they will take a long shot to try to get the Federal Government, again with our money, to cover the costs. Did we agree to this?

If we want our state to promote tourism abortions at our expense, let’s at least change our highway billboards as you enter the state to “Welcome to Connecticut, we kill babies.”

Sean Archambault

Ramapoo Road