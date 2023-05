To the Editor:

Due to the efforts of Rita Covelli and her staff at the Ridgefield Public Library, Dr. Kate Campbell and her medical team at RVNA, and Ridgefield’s 1st Selectman, Rudi Marconi; Holly Seymour, Program Director, APDA; along with local news, Michael J Fox Foundation plus word-of-mouth PR, Parkinson’s Awareness Month, could not have happened. It was a grand community effort for which I am grateful.

The Ridgefield Library updated their Parkinson’s collection of books to be current and appropriate. The display table was a source of awareness and enlightenment. An April 6 event provided information and announcements from the RVNA. I was even able to connect with local author, Dean Scaros, Reflections on a Simple Twist of Fate. Good things happen at the library.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kate Campell, RVNA, had been working with her staff towards the opening of The Parkinson’s Center, a program within the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, providing information, exercise - individual and classes, seminars - everything to help those afflicted with Parkinson’s disease. A Parkinson's Support Group, my ultimate goal, will hold their first meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2-3 p.m. at the RVNA. Details at (rvna-health.com).

Others involved:1st Selectman Rudi Marconi issued a Proclamation; Holly Seymour, APDA, provided an information table at the opening of the Parkinson Center; news media, and the participation of we who suffer with Parkinson’s disease will give an additional push to help find a cure for PD. Thank you Ridgefield! Parkinson’s Awareness Month was a fantastic success!



Barbara M Traynor, Parkinson Ambassador