Letter: 'Schools are failing our children'

In this time of mental health crisis, elementary art instruction is at an all-time low. Ridgefield Public Schools art instruction was slashed by our Superintendent three years ago, promising a more robust program would take its place. Nothing has happened, so 2,000 of our youngest, most vulnerable students have gone without proper art instruction for three years.

Our “top performing” district has 4 art teachers traveling between 6 elementary schools to deliver art instruction once every 6 days to almost 500 children each, making it simply impossible to provide appropriate instruction and connection with students. Our administration admits that critical student-teacher contact suffers without an art teacher in each building. RPS provides less than the minimum art time recommended by the state, the least time compared to other “essentials” like PE, music and library, and RPS is at the very bottom compared to our counterparts like Wilton, Westport, Darien and Redding.