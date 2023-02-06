Skip to main content
Letter: 'Schools are failing our children'

Dawn-Marie Callahan
In this time of mental health crisis, elementary art instruction is at an all-time low. Ridgefield Public Schools art instruction was slashed by our Superintendent three years ago, promising a more robust program would take its place. Nothing has happened, so 2,000 of our youngest, most vulnerable students have gone without proper art instruction for three years.

Our “top performing” district has 4 art teachers traveling between 6 elementary schools to deliver art instruction once every 6 days to almost 500 children each, making it simply impossible to provide appropriate instruction and connection with students. Our administration admits that critical student-teacher contact suffers without an art teacher in each building. RPS provides less than the minimum art time recommended by the state, the least time compared to other “essentials” like PE, music and library, and RPS is at the very bottom compared to our counterparts like Wilton, Westport, Darien and Redding.

This year’s budget can accommodate adding back the two missing elementary teachers for a modest sum representing just 0.18% of the proposed almost 111 million dollar budget. Our BOE, elected advocates for our children, must enact policies and programs that match our community’s values. Years of numerous petitions, emails and public comments in favor of restoring one full-time art teacher per elementary school have made it clear that Ridgefield-- the state’s first “Cultural District”-- values art education.

If administration needs more time to "fix" what wasn’t broken in the first place, it should not make our elementary students suffer another year with inadequate attention. If you agree that our children deserve to benefit from Ridgefield’s previously highly-regarded elementary art program, please join me in supporting the restoration of 6 art teachers for 6 elementary schools by writing to boardofed@ridgefieldps.net and sdasilva@ridgefield.org.
 

