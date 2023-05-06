Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Letter: Ridgefield resident upset over treatment of affordable housing committee chairman

Roger Garbow
When my wife and I moved to Ridgefield 28 years ago with our infant son, one of the first people I met was Dave Goldenberg. Dave and I became fast friends as we had some shared interests (skiing and cycling) and both worked in advertising and marketing.

From the beginning of our friendship, Dave impressed me…not just with his excellent skiing form, but also with his decency. And his compassion for his fellow human. And his honesty. Dave truly inspired me to do more to help others. Over the years, Dave was constantly volunteering and donating his time, usually in thankless pursuits. But Dave wasn’t in it for the pats on the back. 

Dave’s passion for helping others has been most visible to our fellow Ridgefielders through his volunteer work on the Affordable Housing Committee. The local need for affordable housing became personal for me when my widowed mother wanted to move closer to us. Ballard Green was a perfect fit for her, both in location and affordability. Unfortunately, the three-year long wait list became too much of an obstacle.

Dave has been a tireless and resilient advocate for affordable housing here in Ridgefield, and for that, he has been consistently attacked on a local Facebook group and in town meetings by a small, but very vocal group of individuals. These attacks have now spilled over into the Ridgefield Press. Personally, I’ve had enough. We used to be able to have disagreements over policy without it becoming personal. I hope those folks who say they truly care about Ridgefield will find a more productive and less hostile way to have these conversations.

 
Roger Garbow

Mimosa Court

 

 

