Letter: Ridgefield resident upset over treatment of affordable housing committee chairman

Contributed

When my wife and I moved to Ridgefield 28 years ago with our infant son, one of the first people I met was Dave Goldenberg. Dave and I became fast friends as we had some shared interests (skiing and cycling) and both worked in advertising and marketing.

From the beginning of our friendship, Dave impressed me…not just with his excellent skiing form, but also with his decency. And his compassion for his fellow human. And his honesty. Dave truly inspired me to do more to help others. Over the years, Dave was constantly volunteering and donating his time, usually in thankless pursuits. But Dave wasn’t in it for the pats on the back.