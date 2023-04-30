Letter: Ridgefield resident thanks community for Battle of Ridgefield Walking Tour

Contributed

I want to thank the Ridgefield Historical Society, its volunteers, and the public who took the Battle of Ridgefield Walking Tour on April 29 in the pouring rain. As some have said, at least it was authentic. The actual battle took place during similar weather conditions.

From the Ridgefield Historical Society, Stephen Barthus, Sally Sanders, Nancy Rowe, and Tracy Seem worked hard on taking care of every detail involving the tour. The volunteer characters also did an amazing job considering the weather conditions. My applause to BG Brown (Mary Smith), Eric Allen (General Tryon), Matt Austin (Farmer Stebbins), Samantha Kulish Fargione (Anna King), Antoinette Brennan (The Bishop’s Wife), Paul W. Schmidt (General Arnold), Pete Nichols (Nick Belatoni/archaeologist), and Thomas Stubbs (Reverend Hawley).