Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Opinion

Letter: Ridgefield resident thanks community for Battle of Ridgefield Walking Tour

Letter

Letter

Contributed

I want to thank the Ridgefield Historical Society, its volunteers, and the public who took the Battle of Ridgefield Walking Tour on April 29 in the pouring rain. As some have said, at least it was authentic. The actual battle took place during similar weather conditions.

From the Ridgefield Historical Society, Stephen Barthus, Sally Sanders, Nancy Rowe, and Tracy Seem worked hard on taking care of every detail involving the tour. The volunteer characters also did an amazing job considering the weather conditions. My applause to BG Brown (Mary Smith), Eric Allen (General Tryon), Matt Austin (Farmer Stebbins), Samantha Kulish Fargione (Anna King), Antoinette Brennan (The Bishop’s Wife), Paul W. Schmidt (General Arnold), Pete Nichols (Nick Belatoni/archaeologist), and Thomas Stubbs (Reverend Hawley).

The volunteer guides were also essential to the tour, as well as Casago, the Ridgefield Library, Aldrich Museum, Keeler Tavern, and the Tooth Fairy building owners for allowing us to talk from their property. An additional thanks to Keeler Tavern for the loan of various costumes for the characters.

Despite the rain, characters and participants seem to have had a wonderful time on the tour and look forward to next year. Mark your calendars for the last Saturday in April 2024 when the third annual Battle of Ridgefield Walking Tour will be taking place, rain or shine.

Dr. Darla Shaw

 