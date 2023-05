To the Editor:

Mr. John Tartaglia, in his amusing letter to the Press regarding the Ridgefield Affordable Housing Committee, strongly suggested the ousting of Chairperson Dave Goldenberg.

Here’s the thing: Mr. Goldenberg was re-elected chairperson by a majority of the committee. He has more experience and knowledge about procedures, legislative initiatives, and the history of affordable housing in Ridgefield than anyone else on the committee. He is a passionate and relentless advocate for those who need help finding a place to live, whether they are senior citizens, persons with disabilities, young adults, or workers in town.

Mr. Tartaglia expressed concern about the “scope of jurisdiction and authority” of the committee. Actually the only authority the RAHC has is the power of suggestion.

Sincerely,

S W Campbell

Linden Road