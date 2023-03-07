Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Letter: Ridgefield High School Ski Team & Booster Club thank their sponsors

RHS Ski Team & Booster Club
The RHS Ski Team Booster Club would like to thank all the amazing local businesses that sponsored the Ski Team and the annual Warren Miller Film Fundraiser at the Ridgefield Playhouse this past December.

We are very grateful to our community and our sponsors: Amy’s Flowers from Hayfields, Atelier Beauty and care, Bailey’s Backyard, Blaine Langberg Orthodontics, C2 Education, Casey Energy, Danbury Ski Club, Durant Rentals, Fairfield County Bank, Genoa Deli, Gofer Ice Cream, Hastings, Cohan & Walsh, LLP, Hickory & Tweed, Home Vision Team at Keller Williams, Kiley Painting, Le Spa, Miss Confident, Ness Industries, Planet Pizza, Quality Landscape & Tree Service, Results Fitness, Ridgefield Nail Bar, Ridgefield Hardware, Steel Fitness, Sturges Bros., Swimfinity, Total Care, LLC, Toy Chest, True North Chartering, Venice Pizza, Wags Doggie Day Care and Youngs Fencing.

Additionally, we would like to thank all the businesses that donated gift cards, products, and services for our raffle baskets: Bella Home, Bobos, Milillo Farms, Nature’s Temptations, Posa and Ski Haus, Sucre Sale, Terra Sole, Trader Joe’s and Wilton Outdoor Sports. The funds raised help to offset costs for our annual Sugarbush Trip where the team receives training and coaching to kick off the ski racing season.

Genoa Deli will be hosting our next fundraiser on March 9 where the team will receive 50 percent of proceeds on whole pizza orders!

With Many Thanks, RHS Ski Team & Booster Club

