Letter: Ridgefield High School Ski Team & Booster Club thank their sponsors

The RHS Ski Team Booster Club would like to thank all the amazing local businesses that sponsored the Ski Team and the annual Warren Miller Film Fundraiser at the Ridgefield Playhouse this past December.

We are very grateful to our community and our sponsors: Amy’s Flowers from Hayfields, Atelier Beauty and care, Bailey’s Backyard, Blaine Langberg Orthodontics, C2 Education, Casey Energy, Danbury Ski Club, Durant Rentals, Fairfield County Bank, Genoa Deli, Gofer Ice Cream, Hastings, Cohan & Walsh, LLP, Hickory & Tweed, Home Vision Team at Keller Williams, Kiley Painting, Le Spa, Miss Confident, Ness Industries, Planet Pizza, Quality Landscape & Tree Service, Results Fitness, Ridgefield Nail Bar, Ridgefield Hardware, Steel Fitness, Sturges Bros., Swimfinity, Total Care, LLC, Toy Chest, True North Chartering, Venice Pizza, Wags Doggie Day Care and Youngs Fencing.