To the Editor:

The “Constitution State” was founded on Home Rule, enshrined in The Fundamental Orders

(1639), our State’s Tenth Amendment, and the “rights reserved” clause of the Tenth Amendment of the

US Constitution. The proposed bills SB 985 and SB 1141 violate vital constitutional rights.

They would deprive citizens of their right to determine what is best for their own Town. They

would embargo public funds, redistributing only to such towns that “volunteer” to “opt in” to a one size

fits all high density Transit Oriented Low Income Housing Development Program. They would deny the

future right to select, operate or alter Ridgefield’s unique form of self-government.

The legislative “putsch” emanates from unelected “not-for-profits” - Open Housing Alliance and

Desegregate CT. It would confer “Public Emolument” upon them by requiring that they administer the

programs.

The “blitzkrieg” of “Fair/Affordable Housing” bills is repugnant: the sheer number and

complexity are daunting. The attempt to impose “central planning” and “state control” over private

property, the essential economic means of production of wealth in this state, is no different than the

repugnant conduct of King George III: “(He hath taken) away our Charters, abolishing our most

valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments… (He hath suspended) our

own Legislatures and (declared himself) invested with Power to legislate for us in all Cases

whatsoever.” Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776.

Some arguments against can be found at https://ct169strong.org/ . It is difficult to understand

the lack of substantial prior notice and communication from our elected officials.

John Tartaglia

638 Danbury Road