Letter: Next Marie Curie is a Ridgefield student

To the Editor:
Six Ridgefield High School students presented their science research projects at the March 28 BOE Meeting and blew us all away. From large language models powering artificial intelligence to protein structures unlocking new medical cures, the projects showed off the students’ intellectual curiosity and technical knowledge. For cultivating these impressive abilities, we have RPS to thank. And if these inspirational presentations are any indication, we will see RPS as the incubator of innovation when a future graduate applies science to change the world.