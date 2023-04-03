Letter: Next Marie Curie is a Ridgefield student

To the Editor:

Six Ridgefield High School students presented their science research projects at the March 28 BOE Meeting and blew us all away. From large language models powering artificial intelligence to protein structures unlocking new medical cures, the projects showed off the students’ intellectual curiosity and technical knowledge. For cultivating these impressive abilities, we have RPS to thank. And if these inspirational presentations are any indication, we will see RPS as the incubator of innovation when a future graduate applies science to change the world.

Even still, we cannot relax our ongoing efforts to improve our schools’ capacity to support student success in science and math. Learning gaps in math over the last three years leave our students vulnerable to persistent and irreversible loss of ability in a core subject, an essential building block for future learning. We must do all we can to close those gaps. We owe it to RPS students, and to all of us, who will undoubtedly benefit from their amazing achievements on the horizon.

Great credit goes to RPS administrators and science teachers for their focus on building students’ capacity not just to summon the right answers but to think independently to formulate important questions. Let us keep asking ourselves the important questions to sustain Ridgefield’s commitment to educational excellence. The next Marie Curie is depending on us!

Wyatt Lipman

Eustis Lane