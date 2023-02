To the Editor:

If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will mandate building projects of 4 or more dwelling units to include 15% affordable, which comply with all existing regulations.

Inclusionary Zoning as drafted today, may impact ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. Builders and developers came out in full force at last Tuesday’s meeting to strongly voice their opposition to the regulation, and the negative impact it will have on their bottom line.

See the below unapproved meeting notes from the 1st public hearing this week.

The NEXT public hearing is next Feb. 7th at 7 p.m. All members of the public should attend this important meeting to have your voice heard.

