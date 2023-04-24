Letter: Honoring our Heroes

To the Editor,
On Saturday April 22, I had the honor and privilege to attend the First Annual Heroes Gala, a fundraising event for the purpose of creating a memorial honoring the many Connecticut residents who served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The evening began with an awe inspiring acapella version of our National Anthem, invocational prayer, speeches by notable dignitaries, presentations of the CT Wartime Service Medal, and a closing prayer. One speech left the room silent as we honored the Gold Star families in attendance and their loved ones lost in these wars. I, along with those in attendance struggled to choke back the tears only to be inspired and uplifted by the dignity and love for our country on exhibit that misty evening in Monroe.