Letter: Honoring our Heroes

To the Editor,

On Saturday April 22, I had the honor and privilege to attend the First Annual Heroes Gala, a fundraising event for the purpose of creating a memorial honoring the many Connecticut residents who served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The evening began with an awe inspiring acapella version of our National Anthem, invocational prayer, speeches by notable dignitaries, presentations of the CT Wartime Service Medal, and a closing prayer. One speech left the room silent as we honored the Gold Star families in attendance and their loved ones lost in these wars. I, along with those in attendance struggled to choke back the tears only to be inspired and uplifted by the dignity and love for our country on exhibit that misty evening in Monroe.

As the evening unfolded, I ran into some old friends and made some new friends. The common theme was camaraderie, respect, and pride. Pride for those who served and pride for those who came to honor these heroes. I began to notice that the honorees were notably younger than me. Every one of them had a smile on their face and a warm handshake. As one who did not serve, I am always amazed by the gentle humility exhibited by those who served. A simple thank you is not enough.

The mission of this event was to honor, and raise money, to build a memorial to these Veterans and their families who sacrificed so much for more than two decades. For more information, please visit ctafghaniraqmemorial.org and consider supporting this first of its kind cause. God Bless the Heroes.

Greg Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue