Letter: Former Ridgefield resident visits town, reminisces on his youth

On Sunday, my wife and I visited Ridgefield for the first time since I lived there and attended school 70 years earlier. I’d quickly driven through a couple of times over the years, but it was Regina's first visit and we spent the night at the lovely West Lane Inn. I write to share my great pleasure at discovering how well-preserved the town of my youth is, and how wonderfully it has blossomed into the amazing cultural center it now is. It was such a joy to find that Main Street, and, indeed most of the other streets, have hardly changed. We walked into town and took advantage of the remarkable Museum of the Streets. It is a project that should be copied elsewhere - I think of my own historic neighborhood in upper Manhattan! Our visit was most nostalgic and made me appreciate once again how much I loved Ridgefield and how I had benefited from its many blessings.