To the Editor:

The Book Ban of 1972... article in the May 4 issue of The Press was a wonderful and accurate account of the event. Although I was not at Ridgefield High School at that specific time, having come two years later, I found that the faculty was still talking and reeling from the incident.

One of the key faculty members in the incident was the late Dirk Bollenback, the Social Studies chair at the time, and who devoted a total of thirty years in that position. Dirk had a fine intellect, was an excellent teacher, and a staunch, old time conservative republican ala George H.W. Bush and John McCain.

To put it mildly, it shocked him when he was called a communist at a public meeting. This particular incident brings to light the nonsense that happens when an extremist group on any side attempts to insinuate its ideas and beliefs on the majority. Ridgefield's government and educational systems have improved immensely and have moved forward from that terrible time.



Joseph Ellis, former RHS principal

