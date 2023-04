To the Editor:

Candice Bergen, gifted comedienne, star of the 1980’s TV series “Murphy Brown,” played a sharp DC journalist, a recovering alcoholic, who, among other things, needs her townhouse re-painted. She hires “Eldin Bernecky” (Robert Joseph Pastorelli, dec. 2004), who never seems able to leave. Ridgefield’s Affordable Housing Committee, and its chairman, are reminiscent.

Consider a discussion of the Town Charter Review, the Unapproved Minutes of RAHC’s March 22, 2023 meeting, found at https://www.ridgefieldct.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4916/f/minutes/rahc_minutes_03-22-2023.pdf : “There were notes submitted to dissolve RAHC, which cannot be done as the RAHC is not in the Charter.” A second note submitted by a eCommittee Member suggested that RAHC be placed under the authority of Ridgefield’s Planning & Zoning Commission, but it as retracted out of concern that RAHC is “an illegal committee.” Chairman Dave Goldenberg (the “Eldin “of our story) indicated that there is a provision in the Town Charter that “ad hoc committees can be appointed at any time, but it was agreed that if any questions remain about the legitimacy of RAHC they should be addressed to Town Hall.” Dave (Goldenberg) supported a proposal that RAHC be put in the Charter so that the Committee could be “reappointed and streamlined.”

The recent riot over the mandate, scope of jurisdiction and authority of RAHC, and its “Affordable Housing Plan” now seems civically justified.

Ridgefield should consider forming a properly constituted and mandated Committee under Charter. The first order of “streamlining” should be eviction of “the house painter who never leaves."

John Tartaglia

Danbury Road