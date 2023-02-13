Letter: 'Educational leadership is sorely lacking'

To the Editor,
Educational leadership is sorely lacking on the part of the current superintendent and many members of the Board of Education. Recent deliberations on restoring 2 elementary art teachers (currently there are 4 for 6 schools) ignored evidence that 4 teachers for 6 schools results in reduced art instructional time and a whopping 400+ student load for each art teacher. Every Ridgefield elementary student now gets less art time and more music and library time, an inequality among the 3 educational essentials at every school. The superintendent's argument for decreased art instruction across the district is "consistency," hardly the excellence that traditionally attracts new families to Ridgefield. Adding two teachers has a minimal cost impact to a 111 million dollar budget. Consistency is not exactly inspiring educational leadership.