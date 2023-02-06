Letter: Desegregate CT article attacks Ridgefield Residents for Smart Development

To the Editor:
Thanks so much for the Desegregate CT plant on the Editorial Page (RP, 2/3/23. P.4A), purportedly authored by a “compassionate, young” Mansfield resident (first-year Clark University!) who attacked Ridgefield Residents for Smart Development. Desegregate CT can arguably be considered a front for, among other things, the advancement of democratic socialism (Marx, Lenin, Engels, Trotsky, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, even Bakunin), whose philosophy does not seem to have worked too well anywhere else in the world.