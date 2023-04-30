Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Opinion

Letter: 'Can citizens afford to question Dave Goldenberg?'

Ridgefield Residents for Smart Development
In recent Letters to the Editor of the Ridgefield Press residents John Tartaglia and David Goldenberg engaged in a Battle of the Network Stars.

Mr. Tartaglia’s April 17th letter he compares Mr. Goldenberg to the affable Eldin Bernecky who arrived to paint character Murphy Brown's home and never left. Much like Mr. Goldenberg arrived to address the issue of affordable housing in Ridgefield and never left.  Chairing and then re-chairing a committee that seems to exist outside of all local government apparatus.

Mr. Goldenberg responded by comparing Mr. Tartaglia to the most famously racist and misogynist character in the history of television, Archie Bunker.  This isn't the first time Mr. Goldenberg has gone on the attack following questions about his leadership or the work of the AHC. Instead of listing the accomplishments of the RAHC (his 26-year-old ad hoc committee) he attacked the writer.

To be clear, one writer compared the Chair of the AHC to a guest who never leaves.  The Chair responded by likening that writer to a racist.  Inconceivable! Not only because it is an attack with no basis, but because that type of accusation stifles conversation, a charge that has been levied against Mr. Goldenberg time and again.  The chairman has decided anyone who questions or comments on the activities of the AHC is an adversary and member of a "small, angry minority".  Imagine what he might have accomplished in those 26 years by engaging that minority. No government entity exists in a vacuum. It is Mr. Goldenberg's insistence he do so that has made his leadership so ineffective through both his tenures as Chair.

In recent years Mr. Goldenberg has become a lightning rod for controversy and has notably lost the trust of many in Ridgefield.  As he Costanza's his way through yet another challenge, can anyone wonder why?

 

Ridgefield Residents for Smart Development