Letter: 'Can citizens afford to question Dave Goldenberg?'

Contributed

In recent Letters to the Editor of the Ridgefield Press residents John Tartaglia and David Goldenberg engaged in a Battle of the Network Stars.

Mr. Tartaglia’s April 17th letter he compares Mr. Goldenberg to the affable Eldin Bernecky who arrived to paint character Murphy Brown's home and never left. Much like Mr. Goldenberg arrived to address the issue of affordable housing in Ridgefield and never left. Chairing and then re-chairing a committee that seems to exist outside of all local government apparatus.