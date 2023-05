To the Editor:

How on earth did this project at 27 Abbott Avenue ever get proposed? Is this just another miscue by the towns planning and zoning authority? Or, is it confirmation of what a joke 8-30g represents?

This requested land use and physical structure coverage of the property is so far beyond the norm on the street that the scope of the project becomes alarmingly troublesome.

The town planers should be challenged to answer whether they truly believe this type of land usage is fundamentally and esthetically in the best interest of the town. The majority of Abbott Avenue residents, myself included, do not.

The town needs to definitively answer to the residents of Abbott Avenue the following:

Can the current utilities on the street support a 50 percent increase of residency? And, can the town guarantee my own or others municipal services (water pressure, sewer usage, etc.) will not be impacted by this additional increase? If impacted, will the town upgrade those services?

Can the street safety accommodate a likely increase of 25 to 30 more vehicles? (50 percent increase) This street is presently a highly pedestrianized thoroughfare. The street is barely two lanes wide, with the South exit to High Ridge Avenue being slightly wider than one lane.

Will emergency vehicles have ready and unrestricted access to such a congested site?

The project's attorney, Jason Klein, stated the project “will not have a significant impact on offsite wetlands.”

The project should be required to have no impact on abutting wetlands at all. There should be a demand that all water runoff from roofs and paved areas be collected, then filtered to acceptable clean water levels before releasing to the wetlands.

This proposal reeks of disapproval.

John W. West

Abbott Avenue