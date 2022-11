To the Editor:



The answer is that many local families in Ridgefield are facing “NEED” as another winter approaches. The proceeds of the RWC Craft Fair flow back to the community in several ways: i.e. through direct donations of clothing or toys to the families of children who may face a bleak Christmas holiday; and, these programs:

ARE YOU OKAY? - A program that reaches out to assist senior citizens who live alone;

DONATIONS of home supplies to be distributed to clients by the RVNA Nurses;

SCHOLARSHIPS - Proceeds of the Craft Fair also help provide college scholarships annually to selected Seniors at Ridgefield High School.

We rely on the annual Craft Fair to provide the means for us to continue these programs, and on YOU to help by attending the 2022 Craft Fair.

Diana Pietrangelo, RWC President