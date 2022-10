Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years.

Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states.

Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the country. According to the Yankee Institute, Connecticut has 344 revenue sources.

The bottom 200 of those bring in approximately $50 million, which amounts to 0.22% of state revenue, and costs more to collect than we receive.

Add in the higher diesel tax, the extended 10% surcharge on business, the 15 months of higher food prices coupled with 17 straight months of hourly wages dropping 3%, and we see a state that discourages business and whose citizens are struggling.

We can do better.

As your Representative in Hartford, I will strive to reduce spending by slimming down the massive bureaucracy, retiring programs that don’t work or have outlived their usefulness, not by cutting Ridgefield’s Special Education funding as voted for by my opponent. This will be a challenge as the 2022-2023 budget already is scheduled to rise by 4%, with such goodies as bonuses built in. Once spending is reduced we can cut the sales tax by 1%, eliminate many nuisance taxes, remove the business surcharge, lower gas taxes, and try to reduce corporate and individual income taxes.

Legislative overreach on business raises their costs. Mandates already enacted on small towns will ruin them, causing overdevelopment not subject to zoning laws, public hearings, or even consideration of historic character. Additionally, school issues need to be addressed by local elected school boards, teachers, and parents, not by Hartford dictates.

We need change in Hartford. As your Representative I can lead the effort to bring back business investment, prosperity, efficient government, and local control.

Bob Hebert

Candidate for State Representative

District 111