Voter fraud is real and in Connecticut

Our ideal of one vote for one legal voter is in jeopardy. Voter fraud is real, and it is a threat to the integrity of our elections.

Many on the left claim that there is no fraud in our electoral system whatsoever, but that is demonstrably false. You can argue about how rampant it is, but you cannot deny that it exists. I posit that it is widespread enough to affect election outcomes, especially in town and county races.

Elbert Melton, the former mayor of Gordon, Alabama, illegally notarized two ballots, without witnesses present, while running for re-election. Melton won the race by only 16 votes. He was convicted of absentee ballot fraud, removed from office and sentenced to one year in prison.

The Heritage Foundation’s online database lists 1,285 proven instances of voter fraud, including 1,110 criminal convictions.

“Detroit has at least 30,000 extra registered voters on its citywide voter rolls than it does citizens of legal age to vote.” (Patrioticpost.com, June 4, 2020) President Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016.

Texas Secretary of State David Whitley said a year-long evaluation found about 95,000 people described as “non-U.S. citizens” who are registered to vote in Texas. About 58,000 of them voted in Texas elections between 1996 and 2018, as per the Star Telegram in 2019.

Some 3.5 million more people are registered to vote in the U.S. than are alive among America’s adult citizens. (National Review, Aug. 11, 2017)

“…we have identified voters registered in multiple towns, deceased people still on active voter lists… rampant misuse of absentee ballot request forms, ballot harvesters, illegal immigrants being registered through the DMV and the preregistration of 16 and 17 year olds… In Middlesex County 2016, they had 113 percent of the voters registered.” (Linda Szynkowicz, Fight Voter Fraud, Inc., a Connecticut organization.)

If we want to make an exception this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, to allow registered voters (vulnerable citizens, people over 60) to use the absentee ballot because of their fear of contracting Covid-19, then let’s agree to do that.

But sending out expanded absentee ballots to everyone is a recipe for disaster. The same rules should remain in place for obtaining the ballot as for any other legitimate reason, and the person should need to request it.

Voter fraud is real, and it is in Connecticut.

Will Haskell’s push to send an absentee ballot to everyone on the voter rolls in our state is absurd and will open us up to the degrading of our electoral system and illegal votes being cast.

More than a million Americans who had died received COVID-19 stimulus payments, according to the Government Accountability Office. Do you doubt that we would see a similar situation with a mass mailing of absentee ballots in Connecticut?

Let’s keep Connecticut’s voting clean so we know that whoever wins an election has done so fairly.