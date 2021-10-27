Vote Ralph Money for Ridgefield Board of Police Commissioners

To the Editor,

We write enthusiastically to support the candidacy of Ralph Money for Police Commissioner.

Our family has known Ralph and his family since they moved to Ridgefield 11 years ago, and we want to share several public safety policies that Ralph is passionate about, which we believe are crucial to the commission and important in keeping our community safe and caring.

Ralph’s main priority is to protect all residents and visitors, especially our seniors, youth and local businesses - three pillars that make Ridgefield so special. Ralph’s second priority is to strengthen the police department’s leadership in community policing, caring and accountability. Thirdly, we support Ralph’s priority to invest in our people through training, technology and in a new, consolidated public safety facility.

Julie has been a lifelong resident of Ridgefield and can state that our fire and police headquarters are outdated, expensive to operate and no longer serve the needs of the town. Ralph believes that we need to take a strategic and practical view in addressing this shortfall. We know he will help drive a new, consolidated public safety facility forward — and do so on budget.

With your vote, the Board of Police Commissioners can continue to benefit from Ralph’s executive and disaster relief experience with the American Red Cross, his 10 years as Fire Commissioner in Fairfield, his business experience and acumen from his current work at Commonfund and his banking career at Chase. Collectively, his background adds significant insights to the planning and oversight responsibilities of the commission.

Please join us in voting for Ralph Money on Nov. 2.

Julie and Marce Petroccio, Ridgefield