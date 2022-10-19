Vote for our national security

Contributed photo

On November 8th, I will be voting with a focus on our National Security, particularly as I consider the following under the Joe Biden regime: The hasty ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of 13 U.S. service people and leaving billions of dollars worth of our best

military equipment for the Taliban to use against us (remember 9/11); our open borders resulting just this year in more than 2 million migrants and thousands of unaccompanied children into our Country, and 78 people apprehended who are on our U.S. Terror Watch List; Cartels at our borders bringing in tons of Fentanyl poison killing hundreds of our people every day; rainbow Fentanyl designed to look like candy and recently found in Lego boxes in New York City (children in danger this Halloween); shutting down our American energy sources taking away our energy independence; selling our petroleum reserves to foreign entities (including China) depleting our emergency National reserves leaving us vulnerable in this dangerous world; spiking crimes in our cities and perpetrators quickly released; yet cities defunding our Police.

All of these dangers have happened in less than two years, while the primary responsibility of our Government should be to protect our Country and its citizens. The current majority administration is not doing that. With Russia’s Putin threatening nuclear war, it is frightening to consider who is Commander-in-Chief of our Military. It seems none of the elected Democrats have challenged Joe Biden on any of his “executive orders” and by their silent acquiescence have supported these policies, breaking so many of our laws. Connecticut became a Sanctuary State in 2013, and in July, 2019 Governor Lamont signed the enhanced version of that legislation, circumventing our National immigration laws. We must vote for a new majority in Connecticut and our U.S. House and Congress to bring back protections for our Nation and its citizens.



Catherine A. Sementini