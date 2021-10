To the Editor,

I am proud to be voting for Tom Colin for the Ridgefield Board of Education in November. He is among the most qualified people to ever run for this office in my 25 years of living in Ridgefield.

I have known Tom since we coached Ridgefield Little League together 20 years ago, and we coached travel basketball for seven years, as well. Effective coaches balance player development with parent expectations, and Tom did this beautifully. He was always open, honest, fair and empathetic to all parties, and these qualities make Tom a perfect fit for our Board of Education.

While Tom will be passionate in his role on the Board of Education, he is not an ideologue. Tom has the ability to understand different perspectives and make measured decisions in service of positive outcomes for all. His wisdom as a judge combined with his long history of representing children in contentious divorces has also allowed him to understand the mental and emotional challenges modern families face.

We need Tom’s exceptional intellect and volunteer spirit on our Board of Education. Join me in voting Line A for Tom Colin on Nov. 2.

Emmet Delany, Ridgefield