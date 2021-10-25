Vote Tina Malhotra for Ridgefield Board of Education

To the Editor,

Tina Malhotra has my support for re-election to the Board of Education.

Tina is a true advocate for education in Ridgefield. She has demonstrated her passion and commitment to the town, our schools and our students, families and teachers.

I have worked with Tina in several community groups and have observed her keen understanding, compassion and respect for the families and residents of Ridgefield. She is open minded and seeks to understand the complex issues facing our schools and our town.

Tina’s international education and work experience make her an innovative thinker and problem solver. She has been a true asset to the Board of Education. Her ability to shape tough conversations at the table is needed now more than ever. She has the experience, knowledge and dedication to continually improve and support public education in our wonderful town.

Please join me in voting for Tina Malhotra and Line A on Nov. 2.

Sonya Singh-Smith, Ridgefield