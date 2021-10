To the Editor,

I am voting for Selina Bell for Board of Education because of her passion for facilitating positive change, her conviction in disseminating accurate information, and her tenacity to put the needs of children first.

I’ve known Selina for more than 10 years and have worked side by side with her as a volunteer in the Ridgefield school system. I have seen her passion in action on countless occasions, advocating for all children.

The Board of Education is a logical fit for Selina. She manifests an open mind; she is a truth seeker who delves deeply into research before forming an opinion on her own; and she has an innate drive to do the right thing.

Selina is a true empath who will bring to the board solid moral ethics, high energy and an exceptional gift for breaking down information clearly, and factually, and communicating it to foster change in policies that make sense for all.

Selina is a powerhouse for our children and our community, and she will most certainly have my vote on Nov. 2.

Nicole Ferguson, Ridgefield