To the Editor,

Ridgefield needs Selina Bell’s voice on our Board of Education. Her passion and heart, combined with her keen intelligence, make her an indispensable asset.

Selina has raised three graduates of Ridgefield Public Schools, so she knows the school system inside and out. She has used her exceptional intellect and fierce passion for children to advocate for health-centered legislation at the state level, and will bring that same energy to policy-making on the board by advocating for evidence-based programming that supports our students academically, emotionally and socially.

I have worked alongside Selina at the nonprofit CT Citizens for Science, where we have created an infrastructure to promote evidenced-based policies and legislation by building a powerful grassroots organization that combats misinformation and educates students, parents and communities statewide. Selina is deeply passionate and committed to this cause and works enthusiastically to champion science.

Selina is running with three exceptional teammates, Tom Colin, Amy Casey and Tina Malhotra. I’m voting for all four candidates on Nov. 2 and urge you to do the same. Our kids and community will be well served by this dynamic, capable group.

Mary Dougherty, Ridgefield