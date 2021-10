To the Editor,

Please join me in voting for Mike Rettger and Andrew Okrongly to fill the two seats on the Board of Finance.

I have had the pleasure of working with them both as a current member of this important town board. Mike continually brings impressive detailed analysis and preparation to all our discussions. He is not afraid to ask the uncomfortable question or challenge given assumptions. Mike demands fiscal accountability and responsibility while ensuring that the genuine financial needs of the town can be addressed.

Andrew was recently appointed to the Board of Finance and has already proven his value in serious consideration of important topics. By digging into details and assuring that issues are viewed from all sides prior to taking a stand, he is a responsible steward of the town’s financial health.

Both Mike and Andrew have also served on Ridgefield’s Pension Commission, giving them even broader context for the financial obligations and resources that drive residential taxes.

Mike and Andrew are strong, objective voices for every resident in Ridgefield. With excellent professional credentials and proven commitment to civic engagement, they will continue to focus on stable tax rates while maximizing value for the many town amenities that are key to ensuring Ridgefield remains a wonderful place to call home.

Karen Ogden, Ridgefield Board of Finance