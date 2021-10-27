Vote Mike Rettger for Ridgefield Board of Finance

To the Editor,

Please join me in voting for Mike Rettger for Ridgefield’s Board of Finance.

Mike is a dedicated public servant whose intelligence and perspective are invaluable to the board. He does his diligence in researching all matters that are discussed and is always well prepared and thoughtful in his analysis. Mike’s decisions are based on facts and figures and grounded in what is best for Ridgefield.

I wholeheartedly endorse Mike Rettger for the Board of Finance.

Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark, Ridgefield