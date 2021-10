To the Editor,

We have lived in Ridgefield for 20 years and are pleased to say we have not seen such an experienced, knowledgeable and caring group of candidates for the Board of Education as Democrats Amy Hall Casey, Selina Bell, Tom Colin and Tina Malhotra.

These candidates are PTA veterans, experts on individualized education, have strong track records of community service, believe in using facts to make decisions and, of course, are parents of children who attend or attended Ridgefield Public Schools.

Let’s keep striving for the best schools for our children by electing the best. I hope you will join me in voting for this exceptional group of candidates on Nov. 2.

Mary Anglade, Ridgefield