Vote Julia London for Ridgefield Board of Education

To the Editor,

We are writing this letter to strongly endorse Julia London for Ridgefield’s Board of Education.

Our family has gotten to know Julia, her husband, Mike, and her wonderful boys through Ridgefield’s youth football and basketball programs over the past five years. In addition to being a skilled attorney, Julia is a dedicated mother who tirelessly supports her busy family. We cherish their friendship and believe Julia’s talent and passion for the town would be a great asset to the Board of Education.

Our family moved to Ridgefield a little over 10 years ago for its warm, family-oriented community and the public schools. Julia is focused on maintaining the standard of excellence in the schools that draws so many families like ours to this town.

The past few years have brought changes to the day-to-day education experience for our kids. These changes are related to protocol and curriculum. Julia will bring a fresh perspective to ensure all opinions are considered for our path forward. Her candidacy will allow parents to maintain a say in our kids’ education.

We ask that you join us in voting for Julia London for Board of Education.

Alisa and Paul Giovanniello, Ridgefield