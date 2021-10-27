Vote John Frey for Ridgefield Board of Police Commissioners

To the Editor,

I will be voting for John Frey for the Board of Police Commissioners.

John served our town with dignity and distinction for 22 years as our state representative. As a 56-year resident of Ridgefield, John has been a steadfast advocate for our town. His 22-year tenure in the General Assembly included an appointment as the senior Republican whip and stellar service on the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, the Bank Committee, the Legislative Management Committee and the Aging Commission.

John’s legacy includes significant accomplishments, including the widening of Route 7 and procuring state monies to complete the purchase of Bennett’s Pond’s 460 acres of open space. Additionally, after the Sandy Hook tragedy, he secured the votes needed to allocate local capital improvement funds for safety and security construction projects in the schools.

John has always been available to residents, answering difficult questions, helping with challenges or allaying concerns. Ridgefielders know him as receptive and willing to help regardless of political affiliation.

Ridgefield will soon embark on building a new public safety building for our police and fire departments. This vital project requires experienced individuals to participate in its process. John has the experience and deep historical knowledge of the town that will benefit this endeavor. We can count on him to advocate for the needs of the police department, and the residents served by these departments, while also being mindful of fiscal obligations to the taxpayers.

I know John to be a respectful, fair-minded and compassionate individual with the necessary tools to be a wise contributing member of the Police Commission. I hope you will join me in voting for John Frey.

Catherine Neligan, Ridgefield