To the Editor,

I am a lifelong Democrat and former Ridgefield Police Commissioner who is endorsing John Frey — a lifelong Republican and current Police Commissioner — for election to the Board of Police Commissioners.

This is not because I’m annoyed with the Democratic party or because I think the Democratic candidates are unqualified. Indeed, they are very capable. In the interest of full disclosure, Ralph Money’s dad was my sophomore geometry teacher at Fairfield Prep. As you know, Ralph is a Democrat running candidate for the commission. He was appointed to fill the vacancy created when I resigned earlier this year. I’m sure he’ll continue to do a good job.

I am voting for John, whom I’ve known for many years. There is no one who works harder in the public interest, and there are very few people who understand Ridgefield as thoroughly. He represented us very well for 22 years in Hartford, and his performance on the Police Commission has been commendable. For example, John often responds on the Ridgefield Facebook page to comments about police and safety issues.

John has a soft touch in handling hard matters. His Hartford expertise will be very valuable in helping to navigate safety matters affected by state laws and regulations, and his long experience of working closely with the Ridgefield Police Department is most helpful.

We’re very fortunate in Ridgefield to have such talented people — from both political parties — running for the very important post of Police Commissioner.

Nick Perna, Ridgefield