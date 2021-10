To the Editor,

Chris Phelps is an ideal candidate for Ridgefield’s Inland Wetlands Board. When I first moved to Ridgefield in 2007, Chris was one of the first friends I made. Our mutual love for nature was evident immediately. Having grown up in Ridgefield and raised his family here, Chris has detailed knowledge of the many varied ecosystems within the town.

We share the belief that as residents we are stewards of the land, and that our actions have measureable impacts on our quality of life and future generations. As the father of two fine young men, Chris’ commitment is personal.

Whether we were hiking in Bennett’s Pond Park, visiting Weir Farm, walking around Rainbow Lake, taking a stroll along Main Street or sitting in Ballard Park, our conversations always veered back to how lucky we are to have immediate access to the natural world, and how critical it is to preserve this unique quality of our community. I know that imparting the ideals of respect and responsibility for the betterment of all of our lives is the springboard of Chris’ life as a full-time educator, summer camp counselor and friend.

Chris understands the delicate interplay between nature and development. During my tenure as a Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commissioner, I often discussed applications with Chris for his advice about how growth could be achieved while protecting our thriving ecosystems or better improve their quality.

Chris is truly a dedicated citizen with the knowledge and passion to protect our precious natural resources as a member of the Inland Wetlands Board. Now more than ever, we need responsible caretakers for Ridgefield. Join those of us who know him in voting Line A for Chris Phelps on Nov. 2.

Timothy Dunphy, Esq., Ridgefield