Skip to main content
Opinion

Thoughts about candidates in Ridgefield

Thoughts about candidates in Ridgefield

John Tartaglia
Hearst Connecticut Media Letter to the Editor graphic 

Hearst Connecticut Media Letter to the Editor graphic 

Contributed photo

Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. decorated civil war hero, Chief Justice Massachusetts Supreme Court, Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, one of the greatest legal philosophers of the early 20th century once wrote (Buck v. Bell, US Sup. Ct. 1929): “Three Generation of Imbeciles Is Enough!”  

Democrats, in power for at least three elective generations, tout rubrics of “social equity” “reparations” and “choice”, the two former meaning “wealth transfer,” the latter promoting Eugenics. They say they don’t support CGS 8-30g (Affordable Housing) but in 2021 they voted for HB 6107, which further chiseled away at local zoning control.  They don’t repair roads, can’t reverse population & jobs decline. They “weaponized” the urban areas. They created, and continue to underfund, a +$4 B deficit from public employee benefit plans. They ensconced “critical race theory” in school curriculum; promote government by “experts”; and impose coercive regulation to suit their faction. They would have us be serfs to their “Leisure Class” (Veblen T, 1899; Hayek, F.A. 1940-43). 

Alexis de Tocqueville predicted that eventually an “immense and tutelary power” would replace genuine popular rule in America. The people would accept their tutelage, he says, because of their belief that they themselves hold the end of the chain. Finley, E., “Democracy by and for the Elites,” WSJ, Sept. 25, 2022. Democrats alone now hold our chains.  

The Founders understood the incorrigible desire for the “Ring of Power” (Tolkien, J.R.R. 1937-1949) and designed a Republican form of government to prevent tyranny.  We need a better balance in Hartford. Consider voting for the better-qualified candidates (Hebert-H # 111, Healy- H # 42-, Coelho-S #24, Boucher-S # 26), all of whom better demonstrate Prudence, Restraint, and Decency, the foundation qualities of a republic, “if we can keep it”. (Franklin, B. 1776, Declaration of Independence, US Constitution).  

John Tartaglia 

Danbury Road   

 

 

Written By
John Tartaglia