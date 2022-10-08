Thoughts about candidates in Ridgefield

Contributed photo

Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. decorated civil war hero, Chief Justice Massachusetts Supreme Court, Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, one of the greatest legal philosophers of the early 20th century once wrote (Buck v. Bell, US Sup. Ct. 1929): “Three Generation of Imbeciles Is Enough!”

Democrats, in power for at least three elective generations, tout rubrics of “social equity” “reparations” and “choice”, the two former meaning “wealth transfer,” the latter promoting Eugenics. They say they don’t support CGS 8-30g (Affordable Housing) but in 2021 they voted for HB 6107, which further chiseled away at local zoning control. They don’t repair roads, can’t reverse population & jobs decline. They “weaponized” the urban areas. They created, and continue to underfund, a +$4 B deficit from public employee benefit plans. They ensconced “critical race theory” in school curriculum; promote government by “experts”; and impose coercive regulation to suit their faction. They would have us be serfs to their “Leisure Class” (Veblen T, 1899; Hayek, F.A. 1940-43).