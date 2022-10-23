The ultimate battleground for local control: Your Body

To the Editor:

Some candidates for CT’s House of Representatives and State Senate (in districts representing Ridgefield) comment on the state of reproductive freedom laws in CT describing them as “settled”, “protected”, or “codified.” These candidates deflect direct responses when asked about their support for strengthening the laws preserving reproductive freedom as well as protections for healthcare providers and citizens against overreach by States that have restricted access to abortion care—even in the case of rape or the endangerment of maternal health. Even more elusive is the fact that they never assert they won’t vote to support new restrictions, mandates or controls outside of the decisions between a woman and her providers. .

Their non-responses are even more disingenuous because these candidates have no such reluctance to use phrases such as “local control” over institutions and regulations such as schools, zoning and property taxes which already are locally controlled.

Let's be clear. The ultimate battleground for local control is your body. It makes absolutely no sense to advocate “local control” and then refuse to state how committed you are as a candidate to vote against any attempt to undermine or otherwise limit a women’s sovereignty over her own body and healthcare.

State Representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th) is clear. She supported the CT Reproductive Freedom Act. She will ensure women exercise control over their bodies. She’s warned us that the CT House and Senate annually receive 40+ proposed rules adding burdens or restrictions on healthcare decision-making and access. She won't vote for these burdens. Aimee Berger Girvalo knows that choice is just that, choice. She’s our advocate for control over our bodies and care.

Susan D. Cocco

Branchville Road



