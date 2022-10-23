The ultimate battleground for local control: Your Body

To the Editor:
Some candidates for CT’s House of Representatives and State Senate (in districts representing Ridgefield) comment on the state of reproductive freedom laws in CT describing them as “settled”, “protected”, or “codified.” These candidates deflect direct responses when asked about their support for strengthening the laws preserving reproductive freedom as well as protections for healthcare providers and citizens against overreach by States that have restricted access to abortion care—even in the case of rape or the endangerment of maternal health. Even more elusive is the fact that they never assert they won’t vote to support new restrictions, mandates or controls outside of the decisions between a woman and her providers. .