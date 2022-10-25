Skip to main content
Opinion

The time to vote for Ridgefield’s future is now

Rudy Marconi
I believe that good leadership and management of our town, our State and our Country transcends party affiliation. These values must be at the forefront of how elected officials, myself included, behave and ultimately perform for the people who trusted us and elected us to office. I am very pleased that the elected officials who represent Ridgefield at the Federal, State and Local levels embody these values.

Our town has received significant value and support from our Governor, Ned Lamont, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, our State Senator Julie Kushner (the northern end of town, now the 24th State Senate District) as well as our outgoing State Senator Will Haskell in the 26th Senate District (southern end of Ridgefield). They embody putting benefit above party and acting for the good of every resident.  I am proud to support all of them as well as our outstanding Congressman Jim Himes and Senator Richard Blumenthal for re-election.

Locally, our town depends upon a good working relationship with lawmakers in Hartford. These lawmakers must have vision, must honestly represent their opinions as well as how they will vote. They must be willing and open to work with us to create a positive future.  Since State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th District) was elected in 2020, Ridgefield has benefited.  We have received over $2.12MM for the Boys and Girls Club, $100,000+ for the Playhouse and funding for new ADA compliant playgrounds for 2 of our elementary schools and support for senior tax relief.

I want to make sure that the momentum we set with Aimee continues. I am voting for her and the entire Democratic ticket on Row A and urge you to do the same.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi

